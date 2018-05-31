Canada finalizes Phase 2 of GHG rules

OTTAWA, Ont. – Canada is officially rolling out the second phase of rules to control greenhouse gases from heavy vehicles – largely aligning with rules that were introduced last year in the U.S. But some allowances have been made for equipment with heavier gross vehicle weights.

“The additional tractor weight categories contained in this regulation is a welcome inclusion and acknowledges the specific Canadian operating weights and the benefits from a fleet efficiency standpoint that has evolved in Canadian industry over the past 40 or so years,” says Stephen Laskowski, CEO and president of the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA).

Phase II Heavy-Duty Vehicle and Engine Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations have now been published in Canada Gazette Part 2, finalizing the rules for trucks, engines and trailers. In the case of trailers, that reflects changes such as aerodynamic devices, low rolling resistance tires, lightweight components, and systems to monitor and inflate tires.

The latest rules begin to apply to 2021 Model Year trucks and engines, and will affect trailers produced after Jan. 1, 2020. The limits gradually tighten into the 2027 Model Year.

The CTA says it will continue to work with Environment and Climate Change Canada around the applicability of a “limp mode”, the warranties for emissions-related equipment, and ensuring that future equipment is tested prior to being required in Canada.