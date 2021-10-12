Canada short 18,000 truck drivers in second quarter
About 18,000 of Canada’s truck driving jobs were vacant in the second quarter of 2021, leaving 72% of surveyed employers to identify driver recruitment as a significant business challenge.
The results emerged Tuesday with the release of Trucking HR Canada’s latest labor market information update.
While the number of vacancies is expected to ease somewhat after 2021, Trucking HR Canada projects the industry will annually face 17,230 truck driver vacancies in coming years.
About 40% of employers surveyed by Trucking HR Canada said current business activity was higher than pre-pandemic levels, while 2/3 were unable to hire all the people they needed in the past year. Fleets reported they receive few applications for vacant driving positions, and the applicants who respond rarely have the training and experience needed to start immediately.
About 1/3 of surveyed employers said retirements and voluntary turnover had also increased during the pandemic.
Young truck drivers up to the age of 24 were more likely than their older peers to be laid off during the pandemic, and many left the labor force altogether, Trucking HR Canada adds. The labor force for young truck drivers was down 38% year over year in January 2021. But the number of truck drivers age 55 and over expanded.
While women account for 3.7% of truck driving jobs, they represented 15.9% of the drop in employed truck drivers during the second quarter. Most of those who lost their jobs also left the labor force, although the share of female drivers recovered to pre-pandemic levels by June.
“Our labor shortages impact critical sectors of the Canadian economy, and as we have seen in other parts of the world, a strong trucking and logistics sector is needed to support supply chain stability.” Trucking HR Canada CEO Angela Splinter said in a related press release. “Failure to better address the acute shortage of truck drivers has the potential to stifle and delay the country’s economic recovery.”
The facts emerged against a backdrop of an acute driver shortage in the U.K., where panicked consumers have been draining fuel stations dry.
“While the causes of the U.K. driver shortage are nuanced and context-specific, the ‘perfect storm’ represented by the crisis raises important questions about the driver shortage in Canada,” the updates notes.
“In Canada, labor shortages in trucking and logistics are an ongoing and growing concern.”
As an example, Trucking HR Canada cites Forest Products Association of Canada estimates that the driver shortage cost its industry sector about $450 million in lost productivity.
I’m 68 years old with 50 years experience and I just quit a driving job. I have experience in vans reefer tanks and flatbed. I’m in good health but will not go back in a truck unless the pay is above average. Prices on everything are rising if you want qualified safe and dependable drivers up the pay.
I know a lot of truckers including myself who have moved on to other types of work because the trucking industry is all talk and no action. There’s the pay issue, no respect, no infrastructure for parking, unskilled new drivers, transport fatalities have become an almost daily occurrence on northern Ontario highways, Canadian highway system are like a wagon trail, winter maintenance is terrible.
I miss OTR trucking but it is to dangerous even for four wheelers. Until there’s some real action to fixing all the many issues facing truckers, it’s best to stay put. I hope to return to the industry someday but it will be up to industry and governments to walk the talk.
I am 48 years old and have 25 years trucking experience. I am on my way out of the trucking industry. The pay is crap and many of the new entrants are down right dangerous!
Good luck!
Nothing has changed really since the 90’s as the trade got older and drivers with many years of experience have left either on retirement or past away the problem will always be that you want qualified drivers you have to get some sort on a job training and then the driver trade might get better.
There is also the retiree’s that are more than willing to come back to help and work part time but according to many transport companies they are in a binder with the insurance company they say if you are 70 years old you might be allowed to stay but if you apply for return and you are 71 and older you no good no more.
It is a weird mentality these days and the younger generation don’t want to be on the road for two week at the time and only get 49 hours off it does not work. On the other hand the older driver is used to that kind of schedule.
Canada short 18,000 decent paying truck driving jobs in second quarter.
There’s a lot to be said for Ye Olde Hub & Spoke trucking these days.
I’ve seen ads for truckers where—full marks for honestly—the carrier said drivers can expect to be on the road for three weeks and then home for four days. That might be peachy for full-on introverts but for everybody else…? Hellno.
Not when our peers get to work from home and actually have a life outside of work that they get to live every day.
Until carriers figure out a way to better balance the lifestyle, the future is now. Oh, and we all see through that nonsense of immigration filling the need because it only means that carriers aren’t willing to do the hard work necessary to reshape an industry; they prefer instead to build their businesses on the backs of human desperation. No thanks. And yes, I run for a private fleet that values safety, happiness and personal time as the three pillars of zero driver turnover.
Great news. Hopefully the shortage goes up 10 folds and we can get away from minimum wage