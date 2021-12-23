Canadian Tire, trucking associations deliver truckload of Christmas cheer to B.C.

Several trucking associations and Canadian Tire have joined together to deliver a truckload of Christmas gifts to families affected by B.C. flooding.

Funds for the gifts including hundreds of toys, sporting goods, games and gift cards came from the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) and provincial associations in B.C., Ontario and Manitoba. And shipments were organized from across Canada with the help of the retailer, CTA and Trucks for Change.

The delivery arrived in B.C. onboard a Canadian Tire truck. (Photo: Canadian Trucking Alliance)

The B.C. Trucking Association connected with the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau to accept the presents.

“As it often does during a crisis, the Canadian trucking industry stepped up once again when Canadians needed it most,” said CTA board member and Trucks for Change chairman Scott Smith. “It has been a pleasure to work with Canadian Tire, BCTA and the other provincial associations who got involved in this effort. There’s still a lot of work to be done to get parts of B.C. back on its feet, but hopefully we were able to support a few families and put a smile on some kids’ faces this week.”

“We share in the trucking associations’ passion for helping Canadians in times of need and were pleased to be able to support their efforts to bring a little extra Christmas joy to kids in B.C. this holiday season,” said Kim Saunders, Canadian Tire’s vice-president, ESG strategy and community impact.