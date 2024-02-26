Career ExpressWay Program receives $2.3M in government funding

Starting in April, Trucking HR Canada’s (THRC) Career ExpressWay program is getting an additional $2.3 million from the Government of Canada’s Student Work Placement Program.

The funds will help expose more than 300 post-secondary students to non-driving roles in trucking.

“With growing employer interest – we are thrilled to be able to open up for the spring and summer terms,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of TRHC, in a press release.

Under this program, employers are provided grants for the cost of hiring students — up to $7,000 per student — so they can provide them with work-integrated learning opportunities.

THRC facilitates the program through partnerships with 125 post-secondary institutions, and employers benefit from reduced hiring costs while building a new talent pool, the organization claims.

Since the student placement program opened in 2021, more than 1,000 students have completed work placements in the trucking and logistics sector and more than 250 employers in Canada have embraced the program as a way to introduce new workers to their operations.