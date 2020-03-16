Carrier and driver from Humboldt tragedy sued for negligence

REGINA, Sask. – Derek Patter, his parents Roy and Laurel, and the Province of Alberta are suing the trucking company and driver who collided with the Humboldt Broncos team bus, killing 16 and injuring 13.

Patter is a former Humboldt Broncos player who was seriously injured in the collision. The Regina-Leader Post reported the news, saying the lawsuit was filed March 13 at the Regina Court of Queen’s Bench.

The Alberta government is seeking compensation in the amount of $250,000 for the cost of Patter’s health services following the accident.

Patter and his family are seeking compensation for lost income, losses relating to rehabilitation and health care, and economic losses and costs.

The crash resulted in the former Broncos player suffering from several injuries, including a concussion and amnesia, fractures to his nose, teeth, and leg, numerous lacerations, joint dysfunction, chronic pain, and severe psychological injury and trauma.

The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of the carrier involved, Adesh Deol Trucking, and driver Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, who pleaded guilty in January 2019 to 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

