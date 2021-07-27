Carriers help feed hungry kids

More than two dozen Canadian trucking companies hit the road this summer to join the fight against child hunger.

Food Banks Canada, through the organization’s After the Bell program, enlisted the help of Canadian truckers to help support the delivery of 150,000 healthy food packs to children in need.

The food packs are sent to participating food bank programs throughout the country. And since the start of the pandemic, food banks have experienced a rise in the number of people accessing their services. The organization says it expects to see more people accessing services as social support programs such as the Canada Recovery Benefit begin to wind down.

To help meet the new demands on food banks, 25 Canadian carriers – part of the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) and members of the Trucks for Change (T4C) network — volunteered services to transport the food. The carriers moved 227 pallets to 52 local food banks.

“Having assisted Food Banks Canada with After the Bell campaigns in previous years, the Trucks for Change network welcomed the support of the Canadian Trucking Alliance and its members to help move essential food packs to address child hunger across the country,” said T4C chairman Scott Smith.

“Carriers and drivers alike embraced this opportunity to help out fellow Canadians through this annual program,” echoed executive director Betsy Sharples. “Our member companies are proud to have been able to play a critical role in making the After the Bell program a success, and we look forward to working with CTA to expand our network of carriers so that we can support similar future national initiatives.”

“Since the start of the pandemic, Canadian carriers and truck drivers have stepped up to deliver the essential products, food and medical supplies Canadians rely on. We are grateful for the outpouring of appreciation Canadians have shown our industry during that time and we always welcome any opportunity to pay it forward and give back,” said CTA CEO Stephen Laskowski.

The CTA/T4C carriers that took part in delivering food are: Apps Cargo Terminals; Atlas Logistics; B & R Eckels; Bandstra Transportation; Brian Kurtz Trucking; Centurion; Chariot Express; Cold Star Solutions; Erb Group; Gordon Food Service; Guilbault; GX Transportation; Hartrans Cartage; J.D. Smith & Sons; JBC Transport; Jete’s MTB; JR Hall; Laidlaw Van; Manitoulin Transport; ONE For Freight; Onfreight Logistics; Reilly Transfer; Rosenau Transport; Thomson Terminals and XTL Transport.