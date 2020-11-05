CBSA: Truck arrivals rose 2% last week
OTTAWA, Ont. – More than 115,000 truck drivers entered the country during the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1, up 2% from 113,000 in the comparable period last year, the Canada Borders Services Agency (CBSA) said Thursday.
It is the fifth consecutive weekly rise in arrivals.
During Oct. 26-Nov.1, overall volumes were down 79% for those crossing via land and 92% through airports, compared to the same time a year ago, the CBSA said.
Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Nov. 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.
The latest extension of the closure was announced by the federal government last month.
The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.
