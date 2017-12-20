CFI raises $54,000 for charities across North America

JOPLIN, Mo. — Twenty-three deserving charities in eight cities across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada received donations from some 3,500 employees of CFI from its annual Truckloads of Treasures holiday giving campaign this December.

A longstanding tradition, Truckload of Treasures was established in 1993. Now in its 24th consecutive year, the 2017 campaign raised a goal-breaking $54,000 – with funds 100%contributed by employees and independent contractors.

“Every year I look forward to Truckloads of Treasures as one of my favorite annual events,” said Tim Staroba, president, CFI. “It’s part of our culture to recognize the needs of our communities and support efforts to give back and help those less fortunate. I could not be more proud of our employees who once again have outdone themselves with their generosity. We are proud to support such meaningful charities in Joplin and those communities where members of the CFI family live and work.”

CFI says donations were raised through a company-wide raffle with prizes including airline ticket vouchers, gift cards for retailers such as Target, Best Buy, Apple, Amazon, Bass Pro Shops and Stub Hub, and other prizes. All prizes were purchased and donated by CFI’s executive management team. The raffle also included drawings awarding paid days off, and a special drawing awarding one- and two-weeks paid time off. Additional funds were raised through bake sales, a chili cook-off, book fairs and separate auctions of locally-donated prizes.

One of the Canadian charities supported through the effort was the Southlake Regional Medical Centre Foundation in Newmarket, Ont. The charity received a $2,000 donation.

Since inception, Truckloads of Treasures has raised nearly $750,000 for local charities. To view the full list of charities, click here: http://cfidrive.com/news/cfi-employees/