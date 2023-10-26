CFIA asks truckers to spot and report spotted lanternfly

The Canada Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is asking truckers to help watch for the spotted lanternfly – an invasive species that has been detected in several U.S. states including New York and Michigan.

The pest poses a “significant threat” to grape, fruit tree, wine, and ornamental nursery industries, the agency notes. And it could hitch a ride across the border on trucks.

Adults are about 25 mm long and 12 mm wide, with light brown and grey front wings with black spots at the front and dark speckled bands near the back. Rear wings are red with black spots near the front and white and black bands at the back. Abdomens are yellow with horizontal black stripes.

Early stage nymphs are black and white, while those in later stages are black, white and red. Egg masses, about 25 mm long, are brown and have a grey, waxy coating.

The Ontario Trucking Association and Canadian Trucking Alliance says its members have been asked to distribute information materials to raise awareness, and watch for signs of the bug on equipment.

Anyone who thinks they’ve seen a spotted lanternfly is asked to take a picture of it, catch it in a secure container, and contact a local CFIA office.

The pest was first detected in North America in Pennsylvania in 2014.