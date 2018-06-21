Charity truck show in Ilderton set for July 7

ILDERTON, Ont. — A new truck show is in town to raise money and awareness for cancer research.

The show, called the Carhaulers Reunions and Chairty is set for July 7 from 9 a.m. until dusk at the Ilderton Fairgrounds.

Organizers say there will be a barbecue with hamburgers and hot dogs, as well as live music from noon until 5 p.m. There will also be a show ‘n’ shine.

Admission is free and open for donations. But if you want to say overnight, camping is $20.

All proceeds are going to the London Health Sciences Foundation in support for prostate and breast cancer research.

For more information, please contact Jim Januch at 519-808-1443.