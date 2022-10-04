CHET celebrates 25 years

Commercial Heavy Equipment Training (CHET) recently marked 25 years of operations.

“Transportation is a rewarding career for many reasons,” said Sandra Graham, CHET operations manager. “Being a professional commercial driver is a career you can support your family comfortably, even being a new driver, and as you grow into the career and stay being a professional driver, your career aspirations are endless with all the different types of work you can complete and all the different areas you can travel on this continent.”

The Mississauga, Ont.-based driving school, a subsidiary of Musket Transport, was launched in 1997 with three employees. At present, there are 11 team members and six instructors and the school averages 200 students per year.