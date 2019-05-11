CN acquires H&R intermodal fleet

(CN photo)

MONTREAL, Que. – CN has acquired H&R Transport’s intermodal division, recognizing the Alberta fleet’s roots along the way.

“CN recognizes the role of the Foder Family who acquired H&R in the early 1950s and worked to grow the original two-tractor operation based in Lethbridge,” said Keith Reardon, CN’s senior vice-president of consumer products and supply chain growth. “We have a longstanding relationship with H&R Transport. As a cross country supply chain partner, we know that their continued investments in technology and in their employees has earned them a very enviable reputation.”

CN already runs Canada’s second-largest for-hire fleet, according to the Today’s Trucking Top 100. As the year opened it had 7,500 trailers and 1,150 tractors run by owner-operators. But this spring it also closed a deal to acquire Winnipeg-based TransX Group, which had 1,390 tractors and 4,795 trailers.

TransX continues to be run as a separate entity. No details were released about the operating plans for H&R’s intermodal division.

“H&R is well known in Alberta and across the industry for investing in its people, systems, and assets, as well as its customer centric services and best in class operations, all of which is aligned with CN’s strategy to expand our presence in moving consumer goods,” added CN president and CEO JJ Ruest.