Conditions for shippers continue to improve

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Conditions for U.S. shippers improved in March, reflecting a continued easing of truckload and intermodal rates, according to FTR.

The industry forecaster says the outlook is for improved conditions for shippers throughout 2019.

“Shippers are benefiting from relatively stable fuel prices and weaker trucking capacity utilization than they experienced in 2018,” said Todd Tranausky, vice-president of rail and intermodal at FTR. “But both of those metrics are expected to tighten up as the year progresses. Diesel prices could move up in the fourth quarter ahead of the IMO 2020 fuel mandate, which could pressure fuel surcharges higher late in 2019.”