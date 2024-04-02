ConMet celebates 60 years in business

ConMet is celebrating its 60th anniversary this week. The company has been supplying wheel hubs, aluminum castings, and structural plastics to the commercial vehicle industry since its inception on March 30, 1964 as a subsidiary of Consolidated Freightways.

One of ConMet’s key contributions to the industry has been its PreSet and PreSet Plus wheel hub assemblies, which have helped eliminate premature wheel-end failure on heavy-duty trucks and trailers, the company said in a news release.

ConMet celebrates 60 years in business (Image: Supplied)

“Throughout its 60-year journey, ConMet has achieved numerous significant milestones. From establishing its first aluminum foundry in 1964 to launching its eMobility business unit in 2020,” the release reads.

In November last year, the company acquired TruckLabs, a technology company focused on reducing carbon emissions. It is also actively working on next generation of its Nmotion energy regeneration system for trailers, which powers electric transport refrigeration units and contributes to the industry’s transition towards zero-emission vehicles.