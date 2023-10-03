ConMet establishes European headquarters

ConMet has established European headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, supporting regional activities.

“As we accelerate our expansion into Europe, it is crucial that we establish a regional headquarters in the EU,” managing director Mike Harman said in a press release. “This decision allows us to provide cutting-edge solutions that meet specific requirements of our European customers, improve overall service, and strengthen our presence in the area.”

Harman was previously involved in helping ConMet expand into Southeast Asia.

ConMet Europe offers aluminum wheel ends for trucks and trailers, aluminum chassis components and housing products, and iron components for a range of vehicle applications.

The products help customers shed up to 100 kg from wheel ends and 200 kg from chassis components, the company says.

Antonio Erroi leads business operations after nearly two decades with SKF, while Dirk Steffens leads business development. John Hodge, a 30-year ConMet veteran, leads product development, and Megan Vincent leads marketing efforts.