Consolidated Fastfrate moves into new Edmonton Facility

EDMONTON, Alta. — Consolidated Fastfrate has opened its new expanded cross dock, transload and warehousing facility in Edmonton.

The new location is much closer to the CP intermodal yard and all major roadways. Over the last seven months since its purchase, renovations are now complete and the move took place over Labor Day weekend. The branch manager of the Edmonton terminal, Bill Shupenia, is a 40 year veteran at Fastfrate and said: “Our old terminal was laid out for railside loading and unloading from our historical boxcar days. Our new facility is a 55 door cross dock operation, boasts a 24/7 secure warehousing component with a fully fenced, paved yard and about 6,000 sq. ft. of finished office space. We have a mandate and room for growth. We look forward to providing a more comprehensive value proposition to our customers.”

The new 80,000 sq. ft. facility operates around the clock, six days a week. A new feature that will enhance the safety and performance of their growing fleet is a five bay service bay for tractor, trailer, and chassis service. Sister company, CDI is sharing the facility and operates over 20 power units and a versatile chassis fleet for the transport of sea and intermodal containers, of all lengths. The new CDI operation for Edmonton is headed by David Hogan.

Fastfrate Edmonton acts primarily as an inbound terminal for intermodal and highway activity from Ontario and Quebec.

“Consolidated Fastfrate has a 51-year history as a strategic partner to CP,” says Jonathan Wahba, CP’s vice-president sales and marketing, Intermodal and Grain. “They are the largest repositioner of marine containers in Canada, and we are really pleased that this new Edmonton facility will increase capacity to the northern Alberta marketplace.”