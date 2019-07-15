Continental renames longhaul tire

FORT MILL, S.C. – Continental has renamed its longhaul tire for improved clarity.

Conti Hybrid HS3 will be available under the new name, Conti HSL 3, as of this month, with all sizes expected to be available by next month, the company announced Monday.

The new name spells out the vehicle classification, axle configuration and application for which the tire is designed, it said.

The Conti HSL 3 is a heavy truck tire, designed for steer and all-position use in longhaul and super-regional applications.

The tire is available in the following sizes: 11R22.5 Load Ranges G and H, and 295/75R22.5 Load Ranges G and H.

Continental, based in Hanover, Germany, is one of the largest automotive suppliers and tire manufacturers in the world.

Its tire division has 24 production and development centers worldwide.