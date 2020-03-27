Covid-19 Operations: Checker Flag Leasing

You rely on us to support your business with our products and services. Our team is fully committed to helping you continue to run your operations and our team is focused on navigating the ever-changing environment.

We have been identified as an essential service business in all Provincial jurisdictions in which we operate. All of our business locations are open and operating with regular business hours and service levels.

We have a dedicated COVID-19 Pandemic Team that is monitoring the evolving situation and making recommendations and implementing protocols throughout all of our business locations across Eastern Canada. Our team is taking guidance from organizations such as Health Canada, the World Health Organization, and the Centre for Disease Control.

We have made the following changes to how we operate our business in order to best safeguard and support the health of our employees and their families, our customers and the public:

We have implemented best practice protocols for all of our teams (hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene, social distancing, stay home when sick).