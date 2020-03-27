Covid-19 Operations: Checker Flag Leasing
You rely on us to support your business with our products and services. Our team is fully committed to helping you continue to run your operations and our team is focused on navigating the ever-changing environment.
We have been identified as an essential service business in all Provincial jurisdictions in which we operate. All of our business locations are open and operating with regular business hours and service levels.
We have a dedicated COVID-19 Pandemic Team that is monitoring the evolving situation and making recommendations and implementing protocols throughout all of our business locations across Eastern Canada. Our team is taking guidance from organizations such as Health Canada, the World Health Organization, and the Centre for Disease Control.
We have made the following changes to how we operate our business in order to best safeguard and support the health of our employees and their families, our customers and the public:
We have implemented best practice protocols for all of our teams (hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene, social distancing, stay home when sick).
- We have implemented a Restricted Access Policy for all of our facilities.
- We have many of our employees now working from home.
- Cleaning and sanitization processes for all of our locations have been reviewed and escalated.
- We have implemented an employee travel ban.
- We have policies in place for employee health assessment, self monitoring, and mandatory self isolation when required.Throughout the coming weeks, please be comforted knowing that we are focused on continuing to provide you with the quality products and services that you have come to depend on.Thank you for your continued trust in us and, as always, our team is standing by to support your business.Sincerely,
Checker Flag Leasing
John O’Dwyer
President
Notices about changes to operations, pertaining to Covid-19, are being reproduced as a service through trucknews.com.
