Covid-19 Operations: Traction

As the trucking industry is considered an “essential service” in this time of unprecedented crisis, we would like to inform you that Traction will maintain its operations. Supporting emergency vehicle fleets and ensuring the transport of food items, fuel, medical supplies and hygiene products are just some of the examples that show how crucial the rapid delivery of replacement parts to our customers can become. Our business hours may be modified in some of our stores; we invite you to contact your store before coming in.

Obviously, the health and safety of our customers, our employees and their families remain paramount. For this reason, we’ve implemented numerous preventive measures across our stores to protect everyone’s health and safety.

Preventive measures in stores

• Application of hygiene measures recommended by Canada’s Public Health Agency.

• Cleaning of payment terminals between each use.

• Regular cleaning of countertops and other surfaces.

• Regular hand washing for all employees.

• Restricted access to our premises.

• Application of the 2-metre social distancing recommendation.

• No employee or customer showing flu-like symptoms is allowed to enter our stores.

Preventive measures for our deliveries

• Delivered parts will be left inside your building, near your entrance.

• Our drivers will no longer ask that you sign the purchase order. They will simply ask the name of the person who is receiving the

delivery and will write it on the purchase order.

• At all times, our drivers will maintain a safe distance with your employees.

To limit your travelling and make your life easier, we strongly recommend that you shop online at www.traction.com. You can place your orders 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you don’t have access to our transactional site yet, we invite you to fill your request form online or call your Traction representative. As the situation continues to evolve quickly, we will keep you informed of the latest news as they are available.

Stay safe and thank you for your confidence.