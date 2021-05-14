CSX acquiring Quality Carriers

The CSX railroad has announced it is acquiring Quality Carriers – North America’s largest bulk liquid chemical fleet – from Quality Distribution.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Quality Carriers has about 2,500 truck drivers and supports chemical producers and shippers through a network of more than 100 company-owned and affiliate terminals in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

The Quality Carriers fleet will continue to be led by its existing management team and president Randy Strutz.

“Together, we will be exceptionally positioned to provide our customers – many of which have existing relationships with both CSX and Quality Carriers – with a unique and seamless rail-to-highway offering,” Strutz said.

“Our new partnership will provide chemical producers and shippers with a first-of-its-kind multimodal solution that capitalizes on the powerful synergies between Quality Carriers’ truck transportation fleet and our cost-advantaged rail network,” said James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer of CSX.