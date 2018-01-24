CTA submits comments on Clean Fuel Standard regulation

TORONTO, Ont. – CTA recently submitted comments to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) on the regulatory framework of the upcoming federal Clean Fuel Standard regulation.

The Clean Fuel Standard has the goal of reducing annual GHG emissions in Canada by 30 megatonnes by 2030.

In its comments, CTA said to government that with increasing environmental policies coming into force, readily-available fuel technology and infrastructure has not kept pace with the trucking industry’s desire to reduce its carbon footprint.

“CTA fully supports the reduction of carbon emissions, but in trucking there are short-haul and long-haul companies – the latter consuming the bulk of the fuel,” says CTA president Stephen Laskowski. “Although low carbon technologies like natural gas and electric engines have less operational, infrastructure and supply chain challenges for short-haul trucking, government must be made aware of the technological impediments for long-haul fleets.”

Additional issues CTA highlighted include the need for the government, industry stakeholders, and the trucking industry to work together to develop a vision on the future of low carbon fuels in the trucking industry while creating a roadmap to address concerns for both short and long-haul fleets. CTA also encouraged the government to offer industry incentives to adopt low-carbon fuels such as natural gas or electric trucks.

Multiple stakeholder meetings on the standard will continue to take place over the next several months, CTA said.