Cummins promotes Rob Neitzke

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Cummins announced today that Rob Neitzke is the new executive director of Cummins’ On-Highway North American Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Business.

Neitzke was formerly the leader of the Cummins Westport joint venture which designs, builds and sells natural gas engines.

“Rob brings more than two decades of engineering and leadership experience at Cummins, and a track record of success in everything he’s done,” said Brett Merritt, executive director of the company’s On-Highway Business. “I know he’ll bring the same successful approach and focus to this critically important segment of our On-Highway Business.”

In his new post, Neitzke will drive the company’s OEM relationships in North America from both a commercial and strategic perspective. Prior to the joint venture, Neitzke, an electrical engineer with a master’s in business administration, led the Cummins Engine business for the Construction market and was part of the first class of Black Belts at the company in Six Sigma, the business improvement tool that has saved Cummins and its customers billions of dollars since its introduction in 2000.