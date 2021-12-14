CVSA fatigue management program unveiled for truck drivers and fleets

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) is now home to a new North American fatigue management program, offering a training tool to help combat truck driver fatigue.

Established under a mandate from the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), the program was developed by three teams of medical and sleep scientists from Canada and the U.S.

(Photo: istock)

Accessed through www.nafmp.org, the training is designed to educate truck drivers as well as their families, carrier executives and managers, shippers and receivers, and dispatchers.

Topics in the 10 training modules range from screening and treating sleep disorders, to trip scheduling, and fatigue management technologies. And the program was evaluated by fleets and drivers in Alberta and Quebec.

The online training is designed to build a safety culture, identify sleep disorders and treatment options, and addresses fatigue management technologies, CVSA said. More support to come will include moderated forums, information sessions, and webinars.

“This program has the potential to reduce fatigue-related risks, improve driver alertness, health and wellness, increase productivity, and decrease crashes and roadway fatalities,” said CVSA president John Broers, a captain with the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

“The online training and educational courses available through this program are free, voluntary, self-paced and available 24/7. We encourage all drivers and motor carriers to utilize these online tools.”