CVSA launches Canadian human trafficking awareness campaign

A five-day Canadian human trafficking awareness initiative kicks off today, led by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA).

The organization will be raising awareness of what to look for to detect human trafficking. The CVSA has an arrangement with Canadian law enforcement jurisdictions that will track and submit human trafficking and outreach data.

(Illustration: iStock)

CVSA plans to report the results this summer. It chose Feb. 20-24 as the dates for the initiative as it coincides with Canada’s National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Feb. 22.

“CVSA’s law enforcement and motor carrier communities are committed to bringing attention to human trafficking,” said CVSA president Maj. Chris Nordloh with the Texas Department of Public Safety. “Working together, we will put an end to this crime.”

If you suspect someone is in a human trafficking situation or you are the victim of human trafficking, call the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 833-900-1010. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.