CVSA names executive leaders

GREENBELT, Md. – Lt. Scott Carnegie of the Mississippi Highway Patrol is now serving as the 2018/19 president for the Commercial Motor Vehicle Alliance (CVSA), an association dedicated to uniform commercial vehicle enforcement in North America.

Richard Roberts — the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’ s acting deputy regional manager – South Coast — is president of Region 5, which covers Canada. Sean Mustatia, commercial vehicle enforcement specialist with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure, is the region’s vice-president.

Sgt. John Samis of the Delaware State Police is CVSA’s vice-president, and Capt. John Broers with the South Dakota Highway Patrol is secretary. Capt. Christopher Turner of the Kansas Highway Patrol will now serve his three-year commitment as past president.

Carnegie has been with the Mississippi Highway Patrol for 25 years and is currently the director of its Motor Carrier Division. He’s responsible for state enforcement and operations programs including commercial driver’s licences, information technology, compliance investigations, safety audits, and outreach and enforcement operations.

Samis has been with the Delaware State Police for 25 years and is currently the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program (MCSAP) supervisor of its Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit. Broers has been with the South Dakota Highway Patrol for 19 years and is commander for the Motor Carrier Division which oversees MCSAP functions, size and weight enforcement, and permitting operations.