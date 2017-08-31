Daimler donates $1 million for Hurricane Harvey relief

STUTTGART, Germany – In a joint effort Daimler AG’s US based subsidiaries Mercedes-Benz USA, Mercedes-Benz US International, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services and Daimler Trucks North America have donated $1 million total to the distressed population coping Hurricane Harvey.

The donation will be sent to American Red Cross and will be used for immediate disaster relief, emergency assistance, and other services needed by the victims of the hurricane.

According to the most recent reports the death toll has climbed to 31 people. As well, an estimated 30,000 people will need temporary shelter and financial assistance.

Those interested in supporting the American Red Cross’ Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts can visit www.redcross.org to make a donation or to volunteer.