Daimler Truck North America and UAW ratify deal

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) and the United Auto Workers (UAW) have reached new collective bargaining agreements covering approximately 7,400 hourly employees at six manufacturing and component facilities in the U.S.

UAW members at Daimler Truck ratified the new contracts by nearly 95%. The new collective bargaining agreements are effective immediately and run through March 3, 2028.

“We are very pleased to have reached agreements with our bargaining partner, the UAW,” said John O’Leary, president and chief executive officer of Daimler Truck North America. “The new agreements demonstrate the value we place on our employees as our most important resource.”