Daimler Truck platform connects 1 million trucks worldwide

Daimler Truck announced it has connected more than 1 million trucks worldwide to its global connectivity platform that includes Mercedes-Benz Uptime, Fleetboard, Omniplus, Truckconnect and Detroit Connect branded digital products.

Vehicle connectivity enables digital products that improve customer’s fleet uptime, safety, productivity, and transition to sustainable transportation, the company said in a news release.

“We have a comprehensive basis for further developing and scaling services and solutions that increase customer value and brand loyalty while also improving our own value chain,” said Marcus Claesson, chief information officer of Daimler Truck.