Daimler updating e-commerce parts platform

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler Trucks North America is launching a new e-commerce platform known as Excelerator, replacing the existing Pinnacle Truck Parts platform by this fall.

“Excelerator connects our customers to our distribution network in a revolutionary way that better enables them to get the right part, at the right place and time, which is key to achieving our purpose of 24-hour or less turnaround for vehicle repairs,” said Stefan Kurschner, senior vice-president — aftermarket. “Our customers keep the world moving, and our digital tools must enable their mission.”

More than 40 dealers participated in the design process for Daimler’s Excelerator e-commerce platform. (Photo: DTNA)

The OEM cites research by MacKay and Company, which projects that online parts orders will within three years account for 15% of the US $30 billion market for truck and trailer parts. And Daimler expects Excelerator to account for 25% of its own parts sales.

Pinnacle Truck Parts has, on its own, grown 40% year over year since being launched in 2014.

It’s not expected to bypass dealers, but the platform is expected to help customers as they search, find, and buy products, right up to the final delivery.

Features include a catalogue with parts identified by Vehicle Maintenance Report Standards (VMRS), Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), product name, or part number. And the system includes the complete inventory of all Dealer Management Systems including Alliance Parts stores and DTNA’s 10 parts distribution centers in North America.

When an order is placed online, it drops directly into the Dealer Management System, so there’s no need to enter extra data or part numbers. The goods are immediately reserved in the dealer’s inventory for processing.

If a part is available at a local dealer, customers can arrange for next-day delivery — sometimes same-day delivery – or pick up the parts, with curbside delivery available at most locations. When parts aren’t available at a local dealership, it can often be delivered in less than 24 hours, DTNA says.

For more information, visit www.exceleratorparts.com.