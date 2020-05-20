Dalmac fleet goes on the auction block

EDMONTON, Alta. – Dalmac Energy’s entire fleet of oilfield service trucks and trailers will be sold off at a virtual auction June 3.

The auction will be conducted by GA Global Partners, Maynards Industries and GD Auctions and Appraisals, the companies said Wednesday.

Dalmac ceased operations in January, resulting in the sale of its assets through a court-ordered receivership.

Equipment for sale includes heavy-duty trucks, tank trailers, flat deck trailers, skid steer loaders and liquid storage tanks from major brands.

Only online bids will be accepted because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Buyers can inspect the equipment by appointment in Edson, Fox Creek and Warburg.

