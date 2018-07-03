Daseke appoints new CFO

ADDISON, Texas – Daseke has named Bharat Mahajan the company’s new chief financial officer.

Mahajan will assume the role of CFO from Scott Wheeler, who was named Daseke’s president earlier this year.

Mahajan previously served as CFO for Aveda Transportation and Energy Services, which merged with Daseke in June. Mahajan will work at Daseke’s Dallas-area headquarters.

“As a leader of the financial team of a publicly-traded transportation company, Bharat has a proven record of helping businesses grow while maximizing profitability,” said Don Daseke, company CEO and chairman.

“We are very pleased to bring Bharat on as our new CFO,” added Wheeler. “Bharat did an impressive job while at Aveda. His work is of the highest caliber, and our values are closely aligned — he believes in building teams that make the whole organization better. He’s a perfect fit to help us achieve our vision of continued growth as a leading consolidator and North America’s largest owner of flatbed and specialized transportation capacity.”

“I’ve watched Daseke for some time,” said Mahajan. “The honesty, integrity and transparency are very apparent with Don Daseke, Scott Wheeler and the rest of the Daseke team. It’s very synergetic with the way I’ve always approached business and financial propositions. I look forward to continuing a positive people-culture for the Daseke financial team in our work with the operating companies, as well as with our external stakeholders.”