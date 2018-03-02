Dayton Parts names new Western Canada sales manager

HARRISBURG, Penn. – Dayton Parts has hired Mark Colbran as its regional sales manager for Western Canada including Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

Colbran brings a experience and understanding of the industry, obtained from years’ of experience in both the original equipment and aftermarket segments, Dayton said. He has experience in this territory selling all of the product lines in the Dayton Parts portfolio.

“We are excited to have Mark join our sales team and bring opportunities to our customer base and Dayton Parts“, said Chris Robinson, vice-president corporate development. “His vast experience and depth of knowledge in the field will be a great value to the customers who distribute our products.”