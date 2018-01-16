Deadline for Top Fleet Employers application fast approaching

OTTAWA, Ont. – There’s just two weeks left to apply for a spot in Trucking HR Canada’s 5th annual list of Top Fleet Employers, which recognizes fleets that offer the top workplaces in Canada’s trucking industry.

Online submissions will be accepted at www.truckingHR.com until 4 p.m. EST on January 31, 2018.

“Our Top Fleet Employers program brings together forward-thinking fleets of all sizes from across the country who have not only made human resources a priority, but an integral part of their business strategy,” said Isabelle Hétu, director of programs and services at Trucking HR Canada. “The program provides Canadian fleets with an exceptional opportunity to be recognized as leaders among their peers and showcase the industry as a great place to work.”

The Top Fleet Employers program rates workplaces on recruitment and retention initiatives, compensation, lifestyle, employee engagement and communications, health and wellness, and professional development. In addition to the online application and document submission, the process also involves employee surveys and follow-up interviews where required. Selection criteria reflect human resources issues, trends and working environments seen in the Canadian trucking industry, and have been validated by a panel of industry experts and a Certified Human Resources Professional.

Forty-eight fleets were recognized in the 4th annual program; the following video was presented at the 2017 Gala Awards Dinner this past October, and features recognized fleets highlighting the reasons why they chose to participate in the program: