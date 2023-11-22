Deloitte Canada acquires Fleet Challenge

Deloitte Canada is acquiring Fleet Challenge Canada, a fleet management consulting firm. This expands the company’s offerings to clients in fleet management, decarbonization, and electrification strategy industries.

Fleet Challenge, founded in 2005, has been providing solutions to the industry’s financial and environmental challenges, as well as business structure, strategic planning, organizational efficiency, and cost-competitiveness issues.

The company will be entirely integrated into Deloitte’s Consulting practice in Canada, along with the president and CEO, Roger Smith, who will be advising the firm in its Fleet Decarbonization practice, with support from a network of contractors.

Fleet Challenge will also bring its proprietary tools and databases, including Fleet Analytics Review (FAR), a software tool that uses historical operating data for predictive analysis and forecasting.

“Combining Deloitte’s leadership and commitment to sustainability with Fleet Challenge’s industry expertise and client-centric approach strengthens the way we serve and deliver value to our clients in the climate, sustainability, and fleet decarbonization space,” said Deloitte CEO Anthony Viel, in a press release.