Dennis Mooney joins Plus.ai

CUPERTINO, Calif.– Self-driving truck technology provider Plus.ai has appointed Dennis Mooney to its advisory board, the company announced Monday.

It said Mooney will leverage his decades of expertise in global product development to bring to market the industry’s first autonomous trucks.

“Denny has helped develop some of the highest quality trucks on the market, and his deep understanding of the trucking market and the engineering requirements needed to make the best-in-class vehicles is invaluable to us,” Plus. ai said.

“We are very pleased to welcome Denny to our advisory board and look forward to his counsel across our engineering, product, and commercialization plans,” said Shawn Kerrigan, COO and co-founder.

Mooney has over 40 years of experience in the automotive industry, and held executive roles across operations and product development at Navistar International and General Motors.

“Plus.ai’s self-driving truck technology can be a real game-changer for the trucking industry. I am thrilled to support the team to launch the first autonomous trucks to market,” said Mooney.

Plus.ai specializes in providing full-stack self-driving technology to enable large-scale autonomous commercial transport.