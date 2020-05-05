Directories point to truck stops, services during Covid-19
TORONTO, Ont. – The search for a simple place to eat and clean up is a challenge for truck drivers at the best of times. The issue has intensified during Covid-19, when some familiar doors have been closed.
The following links offer access to information about locations that are serving the truck drivers who have been identified as an essential service.
Meals for Truckers
A grassroots community movement that began in Kamloops, B.C. has leveraged the support of business owners and the B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA) to help identify resources and support available across Canada. Identified resources range from traditional truck stops to food trucks and portable washrooms.
Alberta – Rest Area Info for Drivers
The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) is tracking what facilities offer bathrooms, take-out, walk-up drive-thrus, and more. Information is also available about specific offers available to drivers.
Saskatchewan Truckers’ Meal and Accommodations Guide
This guide developed by the Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) offers locations and contact numbers, as well as the specific offers available to truck drivers. Details range from hotels offering a shower and breakfast, to restaurants that will deliver pizza straight to the cab.
Ontario 511
The Ontario Ministry of Transportation has expanded the availability of truck parking and rest areas during the fight against Covid-19. It’s now delivering information about these rest areas and truck-friendly restaurants through the interactive maps and text reports of the Ontario 511 service.
Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) national snapshot
For those traveling from province to province, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) has compiled a national snapshot of driver- and trucker-friendly restaurants and accommodations.
CANXXUS
CANXXUS is traditionally known for maintenance management and breakdown services, but its Get Grub meal locators will now help to point drivers toward the closest driver- or truck-friendly rest areas.
Call 1-833-438-4782 (1-833-GET-GRUB)
NATSO
The association representing travel plazas and truck stops offers a directory that includes locations in Canada and the U.S.
Truck stop chains
National truck stop chains and card locks continue to offer service to drivers, but service may have been revised because of public health restrictions. Check these links to find locations and details about support.
Do you know of another truck stop or location that is providing special services to truck drivers during Covid-19? Let us know in the comment section below.
Have your say
We won't publish or share your data
Good day!
Thank you for the information shared on this article.
We have compiled a list of western Canada’s safe locations to rest, eat, utilize facilities etc for professional drivers on our website at:
https://www.pvtlcompliance.com/covid-19-truck-support