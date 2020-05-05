Directories point to truck stops, services during Covid-19

TORONTO, Ont. – The search for a simple place to eat and clean up is a challenge for truck drivers at the best of times. The issue has intensified during Covid-19, when some familiar doors have been closed.

The following links offer access to information about locations that are serving the truck drivers who have been identified as an essential service.

(Photo: iStock)

A grassroots community movement that began in Kamloops, B.C. has leveraged the support of business owners and the B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA) to help identify resources and support available across Canada. Identified resources range from traditional truck stops to food trucks and portable washrooms.

The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) is tracking what facilities offer bathrooms, take-out, walk-up drive-thrus, and more. Information is also available about specific offers available to drivers.

This guide developed by the Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) offers locations and contact numbers, as well as the specific offers available to truck drivers. Details range from hotels offering a shower and breakfast, to restaurants that will deliver pizza straight to the cab.

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation has expanded the availability of truck parking and rest areas during the fight against Covid-19. It’s now delivering information about these rest areas and truck-friendly restaurants through the interactive maps and text reports of the Ontario 511 service.

For those traveling from province to province, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) has compiled a national snapshot of driver- and trucker-friendly restaurants and accommodations.

CANXXUS

CANXXUS is traditionally known for maintenance management and breakdown services, but its Get Grub meal locators will now help to point drivers toward the closest driver- or truck-friendly rest areas.

Call 1-833-438-4782 (1-833-GET-GRUB)

The association representing travel plazas and truck stops offers a directory that includes locations in Canada and the U.S.

Truck stop chains

National truck stop chains and card locks continue to offer service to drivers, but service may have been revised because of public health restrictions. Check these links to find locations and details about support.

Chevron Parkland

Esso Cardlocks

Husky

Irving Big Stop

OnRoute

Petro-Pass

Pilot/Flying J

TA/Petro

Ultramar

Do you know of another truck stop or location that is providing special services to truck drivers during Covid-19? Let us know in the comment section below.