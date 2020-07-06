DOT invests more money in safety technologies

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is offering an additional $60 million in grants to fund new technologies that improve transportation efficiency and safety.

The money for the Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment Program (ATCMTD) will be made available by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the department said Monday.

“These grants promote the use of advanced technologies to address critical safety issues and efficiency throughout our nation’s transportation network,” said Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason.

“This program helps unleash technological potential to improve travel for all Americans.”

ATCMTD works to improve the performance of transportation systems, reduce traffic congestion, and improve the safety of the traveling public.

Now in its fifth year, ATCMTD has already provided $206 million for projects in 23 states and the District of Columbia.

The program provides funding to help develop model deployment sites for the large-scale installation and operation of advanced technologies that improve safety, efficiency, and system performance, DOT said.