Doublestar Tire makes North American debut at NACV show

ATLANTA, Ga. – Doublestar Tire, a Chinese tire manufacturer and rubber company, made its North American debut this week at the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) show.

The inaugural truck show marked the first time the company exhibited its portfolio and products to the North American trucking market.

According to Jason Ju, the North American director for the brand, Doublestar decided to attend the show to help find the right partnerships in order to distribute its products in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

“We are looking for partnerships in Canada and the U.S. and Mexico so we find an opportunity to distribute our products here,” he said. “We are looking forward to the global market, by trying to cooperate with local businesses here.”

The company is currently based in Qingdao, China, and has been around in Asia since 1921.

Its most recent accomplishment has been the unveiling of its 2014 smart commercial tire factory in China, that uses automated guided vehicles to do most of the work.

You can learn more at www.doublestartyre.cn