Drivewyze to bring scale bypass to Ontario

TORONTO, Ont. – Drivewyze has announced it’s bringing its weigh station bypass platform to Ontario.

It will offer bypasses at 32 Ontario scales by the end of the year, the company told Trucknews.com at the American Trucking Associations’ Management Conference & Exhibition. Ontario marks the company’s second Canadian province – it currently offers bypasses at 31 sites in Alberta.

It also recently added 21 weigh stations in Oregon to its network. It is also adding more resellers, recently including Isaac Instruments and Orbcomm. Fleets using the telematics systems of Drivewyze resellers can subscribe through them, or can download a standalone Drivewyze Android app. There is a Canada-only rate, as well as a bundle covering U.S. and Canadian weigh stations.

Doug Johnson, vice-president of marketing for Drivewyze, said the Ontario rollout will begin with a pilot project sometime in November – barring delays.

“We are working towards a pilot in November, and we will definitely be active by the end of the year. We move as fast as our partner agencies will,” he said.

Johnson said fleets save an average of US$9.31 when they bypass a scale, based on data derived from 12 million site visits. He also said there’s a safety benefit, as drivers get warnings of an upcoming scale two miles in advance.

“The drivers love it,” Johnson said. “A lot of carriers are offering this as an incentive, they advertise it as a perk.”