Eberspaecher acquires climate control specialist

LYON, France – Eberspaecher has announced it has acquired vehicle climate control specialist Kalori, in a bid to become the world’s leading vendor of climate control systems for commercial and special vehicles.

Kalori develops and produces air-conditioning and ventilation systems for commercial and special vehicles. Eberspaecher said the deal will boost its strategic focus on vehicle climate control for special markets.

“Thanks to Kalori’s technical expertise, we will be able to comprehensively extend our range of climate control systems for special vehicles in a targeted way,” said Dr. Jörg Schernikau, COO of Eberspaecher Climate Control Systems. “Our objective in making this acquisition is to open up new markets and strengthen our volume customer business. We aim to become a global leader in thermal management solutions for special vehicles.”