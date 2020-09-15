ECONOMIC WATCH: U.S. trailer orders jumped in August

COLUMBUS, Ind. – U.S. trailer industry booked 27,500 net orders for August, a 46% improvement from July and more than 150% better than the same month last year, ACT Research said Tuesday.

Before accounting for cancellations, new orders approached the 29,000 mark, it said.

Both new and net orders were the best in their respective categories since last October, ACT said.

This preliminary market estimate should be within +/- 3% of the final order tally, it added. The final figure will be available later this month.

“The industry continues to improve from meager Covid-induced Q2 volumes. Discussions indicate that large fleet orders are the driving factor in recent market improvements,” said Frank Maly, director of commercial vehicle transportation analysis and research at ACT.

“OEMs have adjusted their operations in response. As a result, some fleets could be becoming concerned about the timing and availability of trailers in the new year.”