ECONOMIC WATCH: U.S. trailer orders surge

COLUMBUS, Ind. – June trailer orders surged 333% from May to 13,441 units net, ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailer Report said Wednesday.

The June orders were up 112% from June 2019. it said.

“It is important to remember that those comparisons are to exceedingly low orders during the first part of this quarter, when widespread Covid lockdowns were in place,” said Frank Maly, director of commercial vehicle transportation analysis and research at ACT Research.

“That said, the improved sequential comparisons do indicate some fleets, after assessing current market conditions, are beginning to cautiously commit to capital expenditures.”

Maly said large fleet orders helped drive June results, meaning improvement is generally not spread evenly across all OEMs.

“We expect that choppiness to continue as we move through the summer.”

Additionally, the report noted that ACT Research has created an easily accessible web page to track noteworthy high frequency macroeconomic and transportation-specific market indicators, which can be found here.