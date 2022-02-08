Electric vehicle awareness projects receive federal funds
Natural Resources Canada is investing more than $450,000 into two organizations to support awareness about zero-emission vehicles – and some of it will focus on medium-duty equipment.
Electric Autonomy Canada is receiving $176,375 to develop and launch an awareness initiative for light- and medium-duty fleets on the benefits of electric vehicles. That platform, the government says, will offer tools and education material to help prepare for electrification.
Nino Di Cara, founder and president, referred to it Canada’s top knowledge-based platform to advance fleet electrification.
“We’ll be working directly with our industry and research partners to develop learning modules, real-world case studies, best practices, and videos that act as a resource to inform, educate, and empower fleet owners and operators to successfully transition to zero-emission vehicles,” Di Cara said in a related press release.
The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) will receive $285,000 to develop an interactive electric vehicle buyer’s guide.
Funding for both projects comes through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative.
