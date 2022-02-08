Electric vehicle awareness projects receive federal funds

Natural Resources Canada is investing more than $450,000 into two organizations to support awareness about zero-emission vehicles – and some of it will focus on medium-duty equipment.

Electric Autonomy Canada is receiving $176,375 to develop and launch an awareness initiative for light- and medium-duty fleets on the benefits of electric vehicles. That platform, the government says, will offer tools and education material to help prepare for electrification.

(Illustration: iStock)

Nino Di Cara, founder and president, referred to it Canada’s top knowledge-based platform to advance fleet electrification.

“We’ll be working directly with our industry and research partners to develop learning modules, real-world case studies, best practices, and videos that act as a resource to inform, educate, and empower fleet owners and operators to successfully transition to zero-emission vehicles,” Di Cara said in a related press release.

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) will receive $285,000 to develop an interactive electric vehicle buyer’s guide.

Funding for both projects comes through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative.