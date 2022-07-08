Enforcement blitz set for July 10-16

Radar guns will be firing across North America as the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) coordinates Operation Safe Driver Week July 10-16.

Enforcement teams will be issuing warnings and citations to commercial and passenger vehicle drivers alike for unsafe behaviors like speeding, distracted driving, following too closely, improper lane changes, and drunk or drugged driving, CVSA says.

(Photo: iStock)

Canadian enforcement officers pulled over 1,828 commercial drivers during last year’s weeklong blitz, issuing 136 warnings and 593 citations. They also issued 3,427 citations and issued 139 warnings after pulling over 7,759 passenger vehicles.

Speed-related offences were behind 289 of the citations for commercial drivers, followed by failing to wear a seat belt (160) and texting or using a handheld phone (83). Warnings were issued for failing to wear a seatbelt (38 warnings), speed-related offences (35), and operating while ill or fatigued (22).

The latest annual traffic crash report from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration noted that fatal crashes increased by 6.8% in 2020 while the overall number of crashes and injuries declined. Speed-related fatalities were up 17%.

“This safe driving initiative and campaign focuses specifically on drivers’ actions – whether it’s something a driver did, like speeding, or something they didn’t do, such as not paying attention to the driving task,” CVSA president John Broers said in a press release.