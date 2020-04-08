Enforcement officers encouraged to follow Covid-19 protocols

OTTAWA, Ont. – Commercial vehicle enforcement officers are following a series of protocols specific to Covid-19, the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators (CCMTA) confirms in a memo released today.

Drivers are being told to remain in their vehicles during an inspection unless otherwise directed, while officers are being encouraged to maintain a social distancing gap of two meters away from drivers.

Social distancing is further supported by asking officers to avoid stepping onto vehicle running boards or entering the cab. That’s made possible by asking drivers to verbally report information and demonstrate the proper function of equipment like air pressures, dash warning lamps, seatbelts, and steering lash, while officers stand at a distance.

Officers are also being encouraged to “use discretion” when exchanging documents for an inspection, and to limit such exchanges. If possible, information like a driver’s licence number is to be conveyed verbally.

“Where physical document transfer does happen, ensure proper hygiene precautions are being followed immediately after,” the document adds, referring to steps such as exchanging gloves, washing hands, and sanitizing work surfaces.

Drivers are not being asked to sign documents such as tickets or inspection reports, either.

Access to scale buildings, meanwhile, is being limited to staff members.

“This information does not negate the enforcement officer’s ability to take appropriate enforcement action as required,” the memo stresses.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) had asked CCMTA to compile a list of the actions. The full document can be found at http://cantruck.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Jurisdictional-Enforcement-Interactions_public.pdf.