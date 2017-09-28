eNow pictures a sunny future

ATLANTA, Ga. – eNow is ready and eager for a world where solar power turns vehicles into mobile charging stations.

That was the message delivered by president and founder of eNow, Jeff Flath, at a press conference at this year’s North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) show.

“I founded the company in 2011 to bring solar-based auxiliary power units to the trucking industry,” he said.

eNow systems pair your medium and heavy-duty vehicles with solar panels, to turn it into a mobile power station on the go. To date, eNow’s core business includes Class 8 truck and trailers and RVs and school buses.

The systems work by using solar panels, attached to the roof and sometimes windows of the vehicles, to harness the energy from the sun to charge batteries that support auxiliary loads like HVAC systems and hotel loads.

“It eliminates the need to idle the truck engine to get the same amount of energy, which saves them money on fuel,” Flath explained adding that the solution is much cleaner and greener than other options on the market.

The company says it believes the product’s biggest application will be in refrigeration.

“When you think about in California…they’re trying to mandate the reduction of diesel in trailer refrigeration units. They want to see it go from diesel to electric. That’s where we’d play a strong role,” Flath said.

Flath added each panel weighs about 20 lbs, and will melt off snow accumulation. The system is also now an option on Freightliner Cascadia trucks.

“With electrification and what Tesla’s doing, what Nikola is doing, you can see there is strong move to electricity and we feel that solar can play a very large part in the electrification of commercial vehicles,” Flath said.

To learn more, visit www.enowenergy.com.