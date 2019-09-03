EnTrans expands presence in Canada

ATHENS, Tenn. – U.S. tank trailer maker EnTrans International has signed a new distributor, Transcourt Inc. of Oakville, Ont., for its Heil Trailer and Polar Tank Trailer brands, expanding its presence in Canada, the company said Tuesday.

Transcourt has been leasing and renting both brands since its founding in 1997.

“Heil Trailer and Polar Tank Trailer are two of the industry’s top premium brands and becoming a distributor of their products will make a significant, positive impact on our business and our customers,” said Shawn Rogers, vice-president of business development at Transcourt.

Transcourt recently expanded its business to include new trailer sales, including stainless, petroleum and dry bulk trailers.

“We are excited to welcome Transcourt as our newest distributor and offer our solutions-driven product line to more customers throughout Canada,” said Ryan Rockafellow, vice-president of sales and marketing at Heil Trailer and Polar Tank Trailer.

“Their growth strategy perfectly aligns with EnTrans and our Heil and Polar brands. We look forward to providing our industry-leading engineering and

EnTrans is a leading manufacturer of tank trailers, oilfield capital equipment and related components used in the oil and gas industry. It is owned by American Industrial Partners and headquartered in Athens, Tenn.