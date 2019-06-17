Environment Canada delays rollout of GHG rules for trailers

OTTAWA, Ont. – Environment Canada will delay the rollout of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions standards for trailers by one year, responding to a court challenge against similar rules in the U.S.

The U.S. Court of Appeals stayed the rollout of U.S. EPA Phase 2 trailer rules on Oct. 27, 2017. This means the Canadian rules – based on those proposed south of the border – would have been introduced before those in the U.S., the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) reports.

News of Canada’s delay until May 2020 emerged in Environment Canada’s Interim Order Modifying the Operation of the Heavy-duty Vehicle and Engine Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations, published in Canada Gazette Part I and available here.

Lawmakers are looking to reduce the environmental impact of trailers, requiring van trailers to be outfitted with things like aerodynamic skirts, automatic tire inflation systems, lighter-weight components, and low-rolling-resistance tires. Even flatdecks would need to be fitted with things like low-rolling-resistance tires and automatic tire inflation systems.

In the meantime, Environment Canada will review concerns from Canadian trailer makers about the economic affects of moving forward with the trailer standards before the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) versions are in force.

“CTA appreciates Environment Canada’s commitment to fact-based policy making. This process will allow for an analysis to understand the impacts on the Canadian market without a similar rule being in place in the United States,” said CTA president Stephen Laskowski. “In the meantime, the bulk of the trucking equipment regulation and its positive impact remain in place, producing significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions from the trucking sector.”

Emissions rules pertaining to trucks and engines are not affected by the recent announcement.