Erb’s golf event raises $25K for charities

Erb Transport’s annual golf tournament last week raised more than $25,000 for local charities.

Since the debut of the event in 1994, the company and industry partners have raised $494,000 for Aldaview Services, Wilmot Family Resource Centre, and Interfaith Counselling Centre.

Erb Transport’s golf tournament attracted 100 participants. (Photo: Erb Transport)

The Sept. 17 event attracted 100 participants. “It’s incredible to see how kind and willing our industry partners are year after year to help these charities,” said event organizer Alexandra Salmeron.

This year Erb was able to resume their previous format and had golfers join them for a banquet after a day of golf.