Espyr announces Fittest Driver Contest

ATLANTA, Ga. — Espyr, which offers customized coaching through its Fit to Pass program, has announced a virtual fitness competition for truck drivers in the U.S. and Canada.

The Fittest Driver Contest aims to test the fitness of drivers, and get them on the road to better health, the company said Tuesday.

The champion will receive a custom-made silver Fittest Driver Champion belt buckle. Photo: Espyr

Drivers will compete in the event by performing as many push-ups as they can in one, uninterrupted set. Participants will then submit video clips to verify their performance.

There are separate divisions for men and women, and prizes will be awarded to the top 5 finishers in each division. The champion will receive a custom-made silver Fittest Driver Champion belt buckle

There is no cost to enter. The first 200 registrants will also receive an official Fit to Pass Fittest Driver hat and Michelin branded water bottle after the competition end, the company said.

The contest begins Aug. 3 and ends on Sept. 12, 2020.

Fit to Pass was developed by Espyr to promote better health among drivers, and help them pass their U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) re-certification physical exams.